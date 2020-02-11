Keith Lytle, 63, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Keith Lytle, age 63, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 ,at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.
A private family and friends’ remembrance will be held at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Keith was born on Feb. 8, 1956, in Portage, Wis.,, the son of Arnold and Norma (Chivall) Lytle. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1974. He was always proud to have been part of the high school football team that took conference honors, in his senior year. He enlisted in the US Navy in November of 1974, and served aboard the USS Kittyhawk Aircraft Carrier. He was Honorably Discharged in November of 1980. Keith earned a degree at MATC in electronics servicing and worked for General Electric in the Madison area. Keith wholeheartedly enjoyed special times with friends on the Wisconsin River.
Keith is survived by his sister, Tammy Lytle (Scott Rittmann) and his dear, special friends, Grant and Chris Grieves and their children, Katie (Harry Rooney) and Becca (Bryan) Szydlowski. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Gregory.
Special thanks to Veteran’s Hospital and Hospice Center for their special care during Keith’s stay there.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)