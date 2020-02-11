Keith Lytle, 63, Reedsburg

Keith was born on Feb. 8, 1956, in Portage, Wis.,, the son of Arnold and Norma (Chivall) Lytle. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1974. He was always proud to have been part of the high school football team that took conference honors, in his senior year. He enlisted in the US Navy in November of 1974, and served aboard the USS Kittyhawk Aircraft Carrier. He was Honorably Discharged in November of 1980. Keith earned a degree at MATC in electronics servicing and worked for General Electric in the Madison area. Keith wholeheartedly enjoyed special times with friends on the Wisconsin River.