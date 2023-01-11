Oct. 14, 1950—Jan. 7, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Keith M. Deibert, age 72 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully after a short bout of cancer on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Keith was born on October 14, 1950, the son of Elmer and Elnora (Rehwinkel) Deibert. On May 26, 1979, he was united marriage to Mary Lohman at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett, where he was a longtime member and also served as a Trustee, Elder, and Usher.

After retiring from his career at John Deere, he worked part time for Ballweg Implement and was always very particular about mowing his lawn. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as traveling and family games of Sheepshead. He also served for many years as a volunteer for the Burnett Fire Department.

Keith is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Deibert; sons: Michael and Matthew Deibert; siblings: Beverly (Donald) Schultz, David (Judy) Deibert, Sharon (Jim) Evers, and Fred (Loretta) Deibert; mother-in-law, Joy Rominsky; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Jenni (Stan) Underhill, Jerry Lohman, John (Lisa) Lohman, Al, Jr. (Bonnie) Rominsky, Rebecca (Richard) Peterson; Sarah (Early) Blanchard; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth (Marion) Deibert; nephews: Daryl and Todd Deibert; father-in-law, Ernest Lohman; step father-in-law, Alvin Rominsky; brother-in-law, Ernest Lohman, Jr.; and other relatives.

Visitation for Keith will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Burnett Union Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Keith’s name may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hillside Hospice for such wonderful care, as well as to Juneau Fire & Rescue and all of the family and friends for their support and prayers.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.