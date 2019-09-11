MILWAUKEE - Keith R. Brewer, 62, of Milwaukee, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa.
Keith was born the son of Roger and June (Hemling) Brewer on Nov. 29, 1956, in Columbus, Wis. He was a graduate of Fall River High School, and Madison Business College. He was married to Julie Desjarlais on Oct. 29, 1983, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Doylestown, Wis. Keith was employed as an accountant with Unit Drop Forge Co. in West Allis for 25 years.
Keith was a member of Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, where he served as an usher for 20 years. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports and word search puzzles. He loved his pet dog, and three cats.
Keith is survived by his wife, Julie of Milwaukee; three children, Heather (Marco) Rodriguez, Nathan Brewer, and Molly Brewer all of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dennis.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., Rev. Paul White will officiate. Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Doylestown.
Memorials may be directed to Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family, www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)