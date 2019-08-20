PORTAGE - Keith R. Summers, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
Keith was born on October 9, 1941 in Portage, the son of Archie and Mary Leone (Dunning) Summers. He was married to Karen Ann Beckius on September 30, 1961. Keith had worked as a supervisor for Del Monte in Arlington for many years. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Portage; two sons, Daniel (Belinda) Summers, Brighton, TN, and Gary (Pam) Summers, White Lake, MI; four grandchildren, Becky Bryan, Clarksville, TN, David (Heaven) Summers, Brighton, TN, Jessica Summers, White Lake, MI, and Rachel Summers, White Lake, MI; three great-grandchildren, Avery Bryan, Karsyn Bryan and Jackson Summers; his brother, Curtis Summers, Portage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald Dean Summers, and two sisters-in-law, Elaine Summers and Mary Summers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Briggsville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Columbia Healthcare Center for their excellent care of our husband and father.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
