Keller, Daniel C. "Boone"

IRON RIDGE - Daniel C. "Boone" Keller, 68, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Daniel was born the son of William and Mildred (Neimeyer) Keller Sr. on Sept. 29, 1952, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1970 graduate of Mayville High School. Boone was married to Barb Kanas on Oct. 25, 1975, in Iron Ridge. He was employed with Mayville Limestone Inc. for 48 years. Boone was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Boone enjoyed woodworking, farming, and gardening. He was an avid Packers fan. Boone loved to spend time at his cabin. He loved to help others and was very loving and loyal to his family and friends.