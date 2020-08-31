Keller, Susan Marie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IRON RIDGE—Susan Marie Keller, age 73, of Iron Ridge drifted into her eternal rest on Aug. 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born the daughter of Elon ‘Zeke’ and Zatha Darlene (Welch) Walter in Stevens Point, Wis. on Aug. 9, 1947. Sue’s father Zeke was relocated to Mayville for work in 1963. She was a 1965 graduate of Mayville High School.

Sue was united in marriage to William “Bill” Keller Jr. on Aug. 14, 1965 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, and she truly loved all of the 55 years of marriage to her loving husband Bill.

Sue had done many things over the years, but her passion was taking care of those who were ill and/or in failing health, and often went out of her way to do so. She did all of this from the goodness of her heart.

As a faithful member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, another joy for Sue was being a member of the ladies aide group where she helped to plan, prep, and serve countless funeral luncheons and Holiday meals for her fellow parishioners.

Whatever the need, she was always there to lend a helping hand.

Sue loved her family, and especially loved taking care of her grandchildren, “adopted” grandchildren, and recent great grandchildren.