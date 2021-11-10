Kelley, Michael S.

He always had one foot in Mauston and one in the country at his farm. He loved being outdoors and working the land and raising steers. Additionally, he looked forward to pheasant hunting in South Dakota and fishing in Canada. He was rarely without a western novel written by Louis L'Amour. He and Myrna took many trips together and cherished time with family and friends at their Pine Cove summer home on Castle Rock Lake.

Mike loved to be with family and always put them first. He was called "G-Pa" by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who were his special loves. He was a devoted, kind-hearted, and fun-loving husband, father, and grandfather. He created a special bond with each and every one, constantly making them feel like the most important person in his world.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna; two children, Mark and Mary Ellen; five grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Michael, Kari, and Kelly; brother, Jim Kelley; and sister, Margaret Wopat.

Mike had an incredibly full life, both personally and professionally. To celebrate his life there was a visitation held at the Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Monday, Nov. 8, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston, with Father John Potaczek officiating, with a viewing from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mauston Lions Club or the service organization of your choice. The Picha Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements; for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.