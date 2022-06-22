July 9, 1974—June 20, 2022

LOVES PARK, ILLINOIS – Kelly J. Herwig, age 47, of Loves Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022. Kelly was born on July 9, 1974, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Gary and Karen (Horton) Herwig.

In 1997, Kelly graduated from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy. After graduation, Kelly moved to the Rockford area where she lived and worked as an Occupational Therapist.

Kelly was a strong, independent, generous and devoted person. She enjoyed traveling; she especially enjoyed her 2019 trip to Europe and the many family vacations to Canada.

Kelly is survived by her father, Gary Herwig of Portage; her brother, Cory (Mandi) Herwig of Portage; two special nephews, Ben (Tori) Herwig of Shoreview, MN and Marcus Herwig of Portage. She is further survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Herwig, grandparents, George and Amy Horton, and grandmother, Irmgard May.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Portage, WI.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care she received at Mercyhealth in Rockford, IL.

Kelly’s giving, loving nature will always be remembered; her family and friends will dearly miss her.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.