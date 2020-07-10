Kelly, Michael J., Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRIMAC - Michael J. Kelly, Sr., age 72, of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.

Michael was born on Oct. 9, 1947 in Baraboo, the son of Virgil and Daisy Joan Kelly. He was a 1965 graduate of La Follette High School and attended Madison Area Technical College receiving a degree in Automobile Mechanics. On Dec. 15, 1967, he was united in marriage to Linda Wagner at Lake Edge United Church of Christ in Madison.

Michael worked with his father, Virgil at the family owned Sinclair Gas Station in Madison and later, became a Brunswick bowling machine mechanic. He was an avid bowler, starting in high school and continued to bowl throughout his adult life in Madison and Baraboo. He achieved multiple 300 games and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2015. Some of his hobbies included restoring vintage corvette automobiles, flying his radio controlled air planes and spending time outdoors with his dogs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; three children, Michael (Angela) Kelly, Jr., Connie Lynn Kelly, Jeremy Kelly; three wonderful grandchildren, John, Casey and Gage. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A celebration of Michael's life will take place at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.