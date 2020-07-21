Kelly, Perry L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Perry L. Kelly, age 89, of Portage, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Perry was born on March 4, 1931, in Dunbar, Wis., the son of Roy and Genevieve (Woosencraft) Kelly. He married Geraldine L. Colburn on March 14, 1952, at the Wisconsin Dells Presbyterian Church. For many years, Perry was a tour boat pilot of the “Dutchess” in Wisconsin Dells. He built model boats and airplanes and was very interested in sports, especially the Badgers and Packers. He also enjoyed history, particularly learning about World War II.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Kelly of Portage; brother, Richard (Judy) Kelly of McFarland; brother-in-law, Clarence (Sandra Minton) Colburn of Thorton, Colo.; several nieces, nephews and dear friends, as well as his little, white, furry friend, Sammie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sharon Kelly, and his only child, Erin Kelly-Tollison in 2017.

A private service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Pastor Steve Keller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbia County Human Society.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.