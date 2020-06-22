Kelm, Barbara J.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The quantity of people inside the funeral home will be regulated and we ask that you practice social distancing. There will be a graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peter Ostrander officiating.

Barbara Jean Vickers was born on June 20, 1937, in Tauten, Mass., to Alfred and Helen (Soule) Vickers. She was united in marriage with Kenneth G. Kelm on Feb. 14, 1976. Barb worked for many years at Fleet Farm and worked the last four years at Fox Lake Kwik Trip where she was everyone's favorite greeter. She was a people person and she was passionate about taking care of people. Barb was the true definition of loving. She cared for all her friends and family in so many different ways; one way being with food. She always said "If you left grandma's hungry, it's your own fault!" Barb enjoyed traveling with Ken and they were always going out to different supper clubs in the area. Her favorite trips were out East where she would indulge in lobster and scallops.