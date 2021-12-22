Kelm, Charles R.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Marquardt Hospice for their care and compassion during the past couple years. After being on the waiting list for the Honor Flight for several years, Charlie was finally selected and scheduled to fly out in March of 2020, only to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the coordination of Marquardt Hospice staff, a very special replacement ceremony was arranged to honor his military service. In the summer of 2020, with Charlie sitting on his front lawn, close family members by his side, and the sidewalks and streets lined with members of the community, a drive-by parade was held. It was primarily coordinated through the local American Legion, the Mayor of Beaver Dam, and the owners of Sixth Gear. The procession included a military honor guard squad, fire and police vehicles, and many motorcycles sporting veterans and friends. This was a very emotional day for Charlie and one he would never forget.