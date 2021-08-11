 Skip to main content
Kelner, Sandra "Sandy"
Kelner, Sandra "Sandy"

MAUSTON - Sandra "Sandy" Kelner, age 82, of Mauston, formerly of East Troy, Wis., died Aug. 3, 2021. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Sandy was one of five children. She graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee, Class of 1957.

Visitation will be held at the CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME, 123 Elm St., Mauston, on Friday, Aug. 13, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Fairchild officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Larry Bremer officiating. Private interment will be in September at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Church and Chapel

Ryczek-Larsen Bros.

Underwood at Swift (414) 744-7377

Obit – Condolences – Directions

www.churchandchapel.com

