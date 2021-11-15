Kelsey, Randy R.

ELROY—Randy R. Kelsey, 56, of Elroy, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in Hillsboro. Randy was born July 16, 1965 in Joliet, Ill. On July 30, 1987 he married Laura Gant, and this marriage was blessed with two children.

Randy was employed by various local employers and worked mostly in sales throughout his adult life.

He enjoyed sports in high school and was an excellent wrestler. In his early adult life he enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors, especially on his family farm in the Loganville area. He was also a great golfer, achieving two hole-in-ones. His cooking skills were exceptional and he created many enjoyable meals for his friends and family. Randy had a jovial spirit, was always the life of the party, and had a contagious sense of humor, which will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his sons, Joshua Kelsey of Elroy and Kory Kelsey of Eau Claire; the mother of his children, Laura Gant; his mother, Rebecca (Douglas) Craig of Citrus Springs, Fla.; his father, Richard C. Kelsey of Muscoda; his sisters, Tamara (William) Green of Reedsburg, and Tina McMillan of Cazenovia, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Carolyn Kelsey, and his brother, Richard R. Kelsey.