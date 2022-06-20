Feb. 11, 1967—June 16, 2022

PORTAGE—Kelvin “Kirk” Douglas, 55, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kirk was born on February 11, 1967, in Madison, WI to Bernard “Glenn” and Alberta (Gallagher) Douglas. Kirk was employed at Goben Motors in Madison. He worked many years at Courtney Battery in addition to Schwenn Service Station. He loved working on cars and could fix anything. He also enjoyed working in his yard.

Kirk is survived by his children: Mandi (Marquardt) Pagel, Steven Douglas, Brandi Rische, and Melanie Kopec; his beautiful grandchildren who lit up his life: Andrew and Nickolas Douglas, Kaitlynn Rische, Thomas Davis, Alexander Forehand, Brianna Marquardt, and Knoxville and Eevie Pagel; his mother, Alberta Leehan of Apple River, IL; his partner, Angie Thom; siblings: Steven Kilian, Gerald (Sylvia) Kilian, Dr. Karla Kilian (Joe Noltner), Pamela (Jeff) Stadler, Sandra (Mark) Risser, Sharon De la O (Brian Judd), Kevin (Veronica) Douglas; and his beloved dog, Sasha.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Douglas; his step-father, Thomas Leehan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL.

Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Warren, IL.

Pastor Sean Hugenin will officiate the services.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.