PALMETTO, FLA./BEAVER DAM, WIS. - Ken Bauer, age 83, of Palmetto, Fla., formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Ken, son of Arthur and Edna Bauer (Nickerson), grew up in rural Fox Lake, Wis. Supporting himself through University of Wisconsin, Madison, Ken succeeded in attaining BS in agronomy. While a student in college, Ken first met and later married Eileen Uselmann. Ken, with his wife Eileen, purchased their first home outside Burnett, where crops and their five children thrived. Ken was employed as an industrial engineer at Green Giant, Fox Lake and Beaver Dam, then at John Deere, Horicon Works, until he happily requested an early retirement. A move into Beaver Dam in 1976. Ken was elected to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for two terms, and also attained his stock broker license. For him, trading stocks and commodities was a lifelong interest. Fishing trips to Canada with his buddies were always special times.
Ken and Eileen relocated to Palmetto, Fla. in 1992 for the warmer climate, becoming host to many Northerners. Ken immediately began managing products transferred to John Deere Commercial Mower Test Site in Manatee County, where he proudly went on to complete 48 years total years of employment with John Deere.
Causes dear to him reflected his kind nature. He volunteered for community actions like Backpacks for Kids, Habitat for Humanity - Costa Rica, and donated to M.J.Fox Parkinson, American Cancer and Alzheimer's Foundations. Ken was also a member of ENCORE, a Catholic social group, a volunteer at ASOLO Repertory Theater in Sarasota, and a member of Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church where he acted as eucharistic minister, financial contributor and volunteer.
Ken's legacy continues through his memories and family. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Uselmann) Bauer; his parents, Arthur and Edna (Nickerson) Bauer; brother, George Bauer; sister, "Beryl" Helen (Bauer) Huntley; daughter, Janeen (Bauer) Peters; and son-in-law, Mark (Joy) Chapin.
Ken is survived by his four children, Jennifer (Dean) Miller, Marshall, Wis., John (Wendy) Bauer, Redondo Beach, Calif., Jill Bauer, Palmetto, Fla., Joy Lobeck, Bradenton, Fla.; son-in-law, Mark (Janeen) Peters, Duluth, Minn.; six grandchildren, Kara (Bauer) Kennedy, Noah Peters, Lauren Lobeck, Jack Lobeck, Alek Peters, and Megan Bauer; and great-grandchild, Kyler Kennedy.
Donations and Heartfelt gratitude to Tidwell Hospice,for their care and support with grace and dignity.
The Bauer Family Memorial Service Mass: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10:00 a.m., Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church, 12001 69th St. East, Parrish, Fla. 34219. Please join us after the 10 a.m. mass for internment followed by luncheon.
