Kendall, Frederick Kenneth "Fritz"

MONTELLO - Frederick Kenneth "Fritz" Kendall, age 81, of Montello, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Montello Care Center. Fritz was born in Ripon to Kenneth and Carmen (Gradwohl) Kendall on April 7, 1939. He graduated from Montello High School in 1957 and completed the Agriculture Short Course at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Fritz married Eleanor "Ellie" Jaster on April 15, 1967, in Rockford, and together they were blessed with five sons.

Fritz farmed for many years and also operated his family's establishment, Kendall's Tavern, in Montello. He was athletically gifted, excelling on the softball diamond, and he also enjoyed playing golf and was known for his pool-shooting abilities. Fritz spent many hours supporting his sons and grandchildren in their many athletic events and enjoyed cheering them on. He will be remembered for his charismatic demeanor and his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone.

Fritz leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Eleanor; and five sons, Jeff (Brenda), Dean (Darcy), Colin, Aaron and Ryan (Hope), all of Montello; as well as seven grandchildren, Kenneth, Robert, Nellie, Deandra, Danna, Donovan and Daniel. He is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Kinsley and Oaklynn; sister, Karlene Utke; and many extended family members.