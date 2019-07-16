Kendra (Getschman) Lipska BARABOO - Kendra (Getschman) Lipska, age 60 of Baraboo, WI, passed unexpectedly on July 14, 2019, at home.Kendra is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Michele (TJ) Esser and Courtney (Steven) Dingfelder; grandchildren, Bryce and Alexis Esser and Roman and Zoey Dingfelder; father, James Getschman; sister, Brenda (John) Brokish; along with many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Getschman.Kendra was employed by Lands’ End for over 33 years. She was a devoted wife and member of her church. Kendra loved watching her grandchildren grow. She enjoyed making jewelry, working in her flower beds and traveling with her beloved husband. She was devoted to her faith and dedicated time to many church activities. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 11 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church, Baraboo. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for distribution to charitable organizations. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
