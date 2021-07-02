Kenevan, Michael Lee "Little Mike"

Mike was active in the Exchange Club in Beaver Dam and belonged to several golf courses, with the last being Columbus Country Club from 1963 to 2019. Golfing was one of Mike's many passions he excelled at. He won the Seniors Tournament in Columbus and a tournament at The Rock in South Carolina. He was an avid Packers fan and took his family to Family Night at Lambeau Field in addition to many games. Mike also enjoyed all things Badgers, including football and basketball. Mike enjoyed NASCAR racing and had a large collection of diecast car collectables.

Perhaps the most prideful of all passions for Mike was spending time with his family. He planned many trips, including the Coca Cola factory, Wisconsin Dells, Old World Wisconsin, Circus World museum and more. Mike was the best man in his son Chad's wedding in Las Vegas. Mike made it a highest priority to attend his grandchildren's activities, including volleyball, baseball, and football games, as well as concerts and plays.