BARABOO - Kenlynn (Reimer) Faith, 77, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.
Kenlynn was born at home on Jan. 6, 1942, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Leonard and Edna (Roecker) Reimer. She was a graduate of Reedsburg High School and started her first job as a switch-board operator at Wisconsin Bell phone company. In February of 1964, she married Richard Faith at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.
Kenlynn worked as a customer service representative for Land’s End Company and retired after many years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her flower garden, shopping for bargains and spending time at the casino. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Lisa Rhodes) Faith of Baraboo, Michele (David) DeCono of Watertown, Amy Faith of Prairie du Sac; grandchildren, Joe (Jessi Weinberger) DeCono and Ricky Ann (Andres Vega) DeCono; brothers, Leonard (Nancy) Reimer and Ken (Pat) Reimer; ex-husband and good friend, Richard “Dick” Faith; sister-in-law, Irene Reimer; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Kenlynn was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ron.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Noon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
