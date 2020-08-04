Kennedy, Bonnie

BARABOO - Bonnie Kennedy, age 76, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows.
She is the daughter of Arthur Link and Lois Daniels. Bonnie had no children so her cousins were her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and long term companion Clair Craighead. Per Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting.
A HUGE THANK YOU to Bonnie’s nurse, Julie, and the staff at the Meadows. Thank you to her HospiceTeam, Nicole, Sally and Alicia for their compassion and caring. Love you BON BON!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)