Kennedy, Donald Alexander
Kennedy, Donald Alexander

Donald Kennedy

BARABOO - Donald Alexander Kennedy, age 76, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1945, in Kentucky. During his lifetime, he was in the U.S. Navy. He had four children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Albert Kennedy and Bangie Maude (Gillem) Kennedy.

Donald is survived by his six siblings, as well as other family and friends.

No services are being held. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

