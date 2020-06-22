Kennedy, Elizabeth J. "Betty"

COLUMBUS - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Kennedy, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on Nov. 3, 1934, in Wauwatosa, to Thomas and Angeline (Tresch) Eberle. Betty was married to William F. Kennedy on Nov. 19, 1953, in Clyman, and together raised three children.

Betty was formerly employed at the Rockwell Company in Randolph, Jack Winter Garment Company in Columbus, Fall River Foundry in Fall River and was seasonally employed at Green Giant Canning Company in Beaver Dam and the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. She eventually retired after many years as a teacher's aid for the Fall River School District. When not working, Betty was always busy. She enjoyed painting and wallpapering for family and friends, ceramics, snowmobiling and four wheeling with Bill, traveling, helping Bill create wood working treasures, volunteering at the Columbus Community Hospital or stamping and creating various cards for all occasions, spending time with family and friends. She was a very active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.