Nov. 22, 1943—June 3, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Kenneth “Bob” R. Lueck, Sr., age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. A Firefighter Processional will follow to Newport Lutheran Cemetery.

Bob was born November 22, 1943, in Portage, WI, the oldest of 10 children to Kenneth W. and Evelyn (Brown) Lueck. As a child, Bob loved spending time with his grandfather, William Lueck, special aunts, Arlene (Lueck) Jantz and Karol Lueck. A 1962 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. Bob also enjoyed sports and photography. In August 1964, he married his wife of 57 years, Miriam M. (Kurz) Lueck. Bob and Miriam had one son, Kenneth R. Lueck, Jr. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. Anyone who ever deer hunted with Bob knew he was proficient with his lever action Winchester rifle.

Community involvement was very important to Bob. He served as Cub Master, Scout Master and was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Bob retired from being an Electrical Lineman for the City of Wisconsin Dells and he was a 19 year Veteran of the Kilbourn Volunteer Fire Department and including two years as Chief.

The greatest thrill of Bob’s life was becoming a grandpa himself. He loved spending time playing and discussing sports and Legos with his grandsons, Charlie and Milo Lueck, whom he called “My Boys”.

Bob is survived by his wife, Miriam Lueck; son, Kenneth (Robin); grandsons: Charlie and Milo; siblings: Dennis (Mary), Christie, Steve (Patti), Lisa (Bill) Kurz, Barbara Carlson, Mary (Chuck) Novy and John Lueck; along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents; aunts; brothers, William and James Lueck and brother-in-law, Craig Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bob’s name to Bethany Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, the Kilbourn Fire Dept. Scholarship Fund, and Agrace Hospice Care.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.