Kenneth “Buck” Jensen, age 80, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after a year and a half battle with cancer. He passed at his home with his loving family by his side holding his hand.
A brief Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kilbourn Fireman’s Park, intersection of Highway 13 and Golden Avenue, Wisconsin Dells with Michael Amberg officiating. Celebration of Life Potluck will be held at the Fireman’s Park on Sunday from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m., please bring a dish to pass and stories to share. Pictures are largely welcomed.
Ken was born May 29, 1939, in Mauston, Wis. the son of Harvey and Milda (Dettmann) Jensen. He worked for many places before finding two jobs that he held for 45 years, one was Wisconsin Power & Light/ Alliant Energy, the other was working part-time for the township of Dell-Prairie as their main man for 35 years before retirement. Ken spent all his life as a farmer in the Dells and Big Spring area. He did all the milking until 1986, then took care of Angus Beef cattle until he sold the herd to his son in 2017.
He is survived by his loving family; wife, Pamela; children, Vicki (Jerry) Dallman of Lyndon Station, Wis., Judy (Scott) Owens of Lyndon Station, Wis., Dale (Brenda) Jensen of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Scott (Karen) Jensen of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Bruce (Mary) Jensen of Camp Douglas, Wis., Leslie Jensen of New Glarus, Wis., Dustin (Aly Jo) Jensen of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Dylan Jensen of Watertown, Wis., Malachi Smalley of Watertown, Wis.,; beloved stepdaughter, Delana (Manley) Smith; first-born grandson, Durlin Jensen of Wisconsin Dells, Wis; 14 more grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws, and many dear great family members and friends.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
