Kenneth "Charlie" A. Lindegarde

Oct. 17, 1944—Jan. 17, 2023

Kenneth A. Lindegarde, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 17, 2023.

Ken was born October 17, 1944 in Ravenna, OH, the son of Carl and Bettie (Harris) Lindegarde. After graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent, OH in 1962.

Ken attended Milwaukee School of Engineering for a year and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years where he served as a Dental Technician, and received his nickname “Charlie”. On September 2, 1967 he married Ruth Oosterwyk in Brandon, WI. The couple resided in Kent, OH for five years. They returned to Wisconsin and settled in Reeseville.

Later in life, Ken went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management as well as a Master’s degree in Psychology.

Ken was employed in Madison and Milwaukee as a Systems Analyst. He is a member of Lowell United Methodist Church where he is Financial Secretary. He has been a lay speaker for 40 years at various Methodist Churches in Wisconsin.

Ken was a past President of the Kennel Club of Beaver Dam. He served as a school board member for the Waterloo School District and was recognized by the state for his long-time service.

Ken and Ruth teamed up on a medical mission trip to Haiti and were actively involved at both the local and state level 4-H for 40 years. Ken was instrumental in starting the 4-H Outpost Camp at Upham Woods, utilizing his skills he learned as a decorated Boy Scout. He also helped form the Alcohol Court in Dodge County of which he worked with for the first five years.

Ken was very active in his community as was very passionate about helping youth. He believed the best in everyone and acted as a teacher and mentor to many in the community throughout his life.

Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth; and five children: Martina (John) Stanton of Reeseville, Penny (Craig) Seaver of Beaver Dam, Melissa (Joel) Schaalma of Juneau, Charles “Chip” Lindegarde of Beaver Dam, Shawn Lindegarde of Reeseville; eight grandchildren: Corey and Ryan Stanton, Brendan Seaver, Conrad (Lourdes) and Gilliana Schaalma, Dylan, Austin, and Alexandria Lindegarde; three great-grandchildren: Christian, Allie, and Koda. He is also survived by a brother, Brian (Carolyn) Lindegarde of Kent, OH; sister-in-law, Joan Oosterwyk of Cottage Grove; and sister-in-law, Hildegarde Navis of Monticello. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, John Oosterwyk.

Special thanks to SSM Health 2E ICU Staff, Beaver Dam SSM Dialysis, Common Heart, and Nicki from Papa Pals for their comfort and care.

Visitation will take place at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Visitation will, also, take place at the Lowell United Methodist Church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with funeral services to take place immediately after with Pastor Renae Dymond officiating. Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9392 will provide military honors directly after the funeral service at Lowell United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Oak Mound Cemetery in the Town of Alto in Fond du Lac County at 2:00 p.m. that day.

The family requests gifts be sent in Ken’s memory to: Dodge County 4-H Endowment Fund, Juneau, WI or Oak Mound Cemetery Association in care of Darlene Kamphuis, Treasurer, W13578 Liner Road, Brandon, WI 53919.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.