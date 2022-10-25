Dec. 29, 1966—Sept. 25, 2022’

PRINCETON—Kenneth “Denny/Kenny” James Smedema passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Beaver Dam Hospital in Beaver Dam, WI after a long illness. Ken died peacefully surrounded by Daniel “Dann” O. Trainer IV (partner of 31 years), George and Kathy Smedema (brother and sister-in-law).

Ken was born on December 29, 1966, in Brandon, WI, the youngest of five children born to Ann (Dykema) Smedema and Tunis W. Smedema. Growing up in Cambria, WI, he graduated from Cambria-Friesland High School in 1985.

He enjoyed being in high school plays; was an avid photographer; loved to read; and started his passion in cooking. He attended UW-Stevens Point but was on hold to take care of his father.

After his father’s death, he attended UW-Madison pursuing a BA degree in Psychology but he had a turning point. He moved to Alexandria, VA to live with Dann Trainer who was a graduate school student; however, it was the beginning of his long career as a sign language interpreter. \He worked in the Metropolitan Washington, DC area, San Antonio/Austin, TX, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, various areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin as well as conferences around the USA. Ken and Dann moved to Princeton, WI when they retired in 2020.

Ken enjoyed cooking especially sharing foods with family and/or friends; having long weekends at Hungry Acres (Trainers’ family cabin) in Princeton, WI, Blue Ridge Mountain Farmhouse in Woodsville, VA and South Padre Island beach in TX; painting; road trips in Wisconsin, Minnesota and around the USA; watching movies and mystery tv programs; photography; playing games i.e. Scrabble, trivia, etc.; interpreting songs; American and family history; fishing and walks with Dann and/or dogs.

Ken is survived by his partner of 31 years, Daniel Trainer IV; his mother-in-law Elizabeth Trainer, Stevens Point, WI; his sister Jacqueline (Smedema) Syens, Tomah, WI; brothers: George (Kathleen) Smedema, Cambria, WI, John (Linda) Smedema, Beaver Dam, WI, Toby (Stacy) Smedema, Cambria, WI; sister-in-law, Patricia Trainer Hubbard (Leif) Middleton, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law Daniel Trainer III and brother-in-law Tom Syens.

A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center, 702 Elizabeth Street, Cambria, WI 53923. Relatives and friends may call on the family from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you have memories or stories of Ken you’d like to share, we invite you to tell us about them throughout the luncheon. Light refreshments will be served. If you want to bring something to share Ken’s passion of cooking, Ken will be smiling. ASL interpreting services will be provided.

Donations in memory of Kenneth J. Smedema are appreciated.

1- Close Up Foundation

1330 Braddock Place, Suite 400

Alexandria, VA 22314

c/o Special Programs re: Deaf and Hearing

2- Princeton Historical Society

630 W. Water St.

Princeton, WI 54968

3- Columbia County Humane Society

N7768 Industrial Road

Portage, WI 53901

Online and/or mail of condolence:

Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home

323 Mary Street, PO Box 214

Cambria WI 53923