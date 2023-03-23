March 5, 1933—March 18, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Kenneth Earl Foster, Jr., age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Kenneth will be on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells with Fr. Michael Caldwell presiding. Visitations will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery following the service.

Kenneth was born on March 5, 1933, at home in Wisconsin Dells, the son of Kenneth, Sr. and Blanche (Skirven) Foster. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School in 1951, attended UW Stevens Point for his freshman year of college and transferred to UW Madison and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1955 as a Marketing Major. He also took additional classes in Pre-Med at Madison.

Ken married the love of his life, Lucille Mae Mitchell on October 7, 1967 and the couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage and raised three wonderful daughters.

Kenneth had many different jobs starting with shining shoes at a stand at the corner of Broadway and River Road, he was an usher/doorman and handed out show bills at the Dells Theater, worked at Martiny Dairy as a plant worker and delivered milk. He also spent a summer working at the Dells Park Trading Post. Other jobs Kenneth had were with the Upper Dells Boat Guide – Silver Dollar Boat Line “Wisconsin”, along with the Riverview Boat Line “Belle Boyd”.

Following graduation from UW Madison he worked as a Clerk in the Men’s Department at the Harry S. Manchester Department Store. He also held many positions with Riverview Boat Line, as the Controller, Operations Manager, General Manager, and President. He also held positions as Manager of the lower Dells, General Manager of both the upper and lower Dells and the Secretary and Treasurer with the Dells Boat Tours.

He retired on May 1, 2010 from Riverview Boat Line and Stonecliff, LLC. Following his retirement, he would help with year end accounting work for Riverview and Stonecliff, LLC. He also piloted the upper Dells boat “Joliet” during summer seasons from 2010 until 2019. Kenneth was a part of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for 35 years and held different roles including Board Member and Treasurer.

Kenneth was a life long Episcopalian and held many roles in the church including; Acolyte, Diocesan Convention Delegate, Vestry, Senior Warden, Cursillo MAC 28. He was an ordained Deacon on January 13, 2001 and was a part of the Dells-Delton church building corporation as the Treasurer.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Lucille; his daughters: Lori Ann (David) Sies, Michelle Marie (Brian) Metcalfe, and Melanie Kay Foster; his grandchildren: Katherine “Katie” (Edwin) Davy and Briana (Jacob) Faber; and great-granddaughter, Everleigh Mae Davy. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Marilyn (Lawrence) Severson, Catherine (Arnold) Borcher, and Suzanne Willard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kenneth’s name can be given to Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the American Legion.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jayne Wimann and Duane Holby for the extra help they gave to Kenneth and another thank you to Todd Krueger for his helping hand. A special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Hospital for giving Kenneth such special care.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.