CALEDONIA—Kenneth G. Jach, Age 88, of Caledonia, WI, passed away on May 16th, at 6:23 PM. He was born on January 11, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI, to Charlotte D. (Lingemann) and George F. Jach. He is survived by his former spouse, Sharon J. (Immekus) Jach; one daughter, Cynthia A (Jach) Gallun; and son-in-law, Trent Gallun of West Bend; two of his three Sons: Frederick of West Bend, and Michael of Jackson; along with four grandchildren: Kaitlin and Shane Jach, and Tyler and Ashley Gallun. He is preceded in death by his son, Steven; and his longtime friend and companion, Joan M. O’Malley. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree both in Management and in Human Relations from Webster University. He retired from the Army as a Sergeant Major with a combined military service in the U.S. Army, Wisconsin Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force and the Air Force reserve with a total of 42 years of military service. He received various military decorations including the Major Richard A Bong Award and The Legion of Merit. He worked as a Wisconsin Army National Guard its first State Retention NCO and Operations Sergeant Major for Recruiting. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader and Cub Scout Leader of Troop and cub Pack 89 (West Bend) with over ten years of dedicated services. During that period, he was awarded the St. George Medal by the Catholic Committee on Scouting; a member of the Order of the Arrow and received many accolades from scouting. He was a third degree Knights of Columbus and past Chairman and Youth Director of the Catholic Order of Foresters Holy Angles Church (West Bend). He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 187 (Wisconsin Dells). He was the co-owner of The Outpost Tavern (Cottage Grove) where his partners slogan was: “have fun, that’s an order”. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 on May 26th, at Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. His body is to be cremated and his ashes interment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union, Grove WI with full military honors. Donations in lieu of flowers will be donated to Healing Patriots in Ken’s name.