Kenneth Hall, 63, Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON - Kenneth “Kenny” Hall, age 63, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 of Wisconsin Dells.
Kenny was born on May 16, 1956, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Kenmore and Jean (Alto) Hall. He moved to Wisconsin Dells at the age of eight where he later graduated High School. Then joining the Marine Corps Dec. 24, 1974, he was later Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant on Dec. 23, 1980. He was a talented and reputable carpenter throughout his lifetime. Settling back in his hometown of Wisconsin Dells in 1989, where he met his wife and started his family. He was a hardworking family man, who always met his friends with a smile and a joke.
You have free articles remaining.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Juliandra; and their daughters, Kendra, Jean, Ericka, Lisa and Beth Hall of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; brothers, Dave (Denise) Hall of Wisconsin Dells and Jeff (Maria) Hall of Temecula, Calif.; sisters, Lisa (Paul) Hess of Wisconsin Dells and Lizette (Curt) Ossenfort of Temecula, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. He was very blessed and loved by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenmore and Jean (Alto) Hall.
An interment burial will be held on a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)