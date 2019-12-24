Kenneth Hall, 63, Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON - Kenneth “Kenny” Hall, age 63, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 of Wisconsin Dells.

Kenny was born on May 16, 1956, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Kenmore and Jean (Alto) Hall. He moved to Wisconsin Dells at the age of eight where he later graduated High School. Then joining the Marine Corps Dec. 24, 1974, he was later Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant on Dec. 23, 1980. He was a talented and reputable carpenter throughout his lifetime. Settling back in his hometown of Wisconsin Dells in 1989, where he met his wife and started his family. He was a hardworking family man, who always met his friends with a smile and a joke.

