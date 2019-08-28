Kenneth J. Gray, a lover of God-Mind, age 66, of Briggsville, returned to the Source of Eternal Being, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home in Briggsville.
Ken came in to this world on October 7, 1952, in Portage, the son of Donald F. and Cornelia M. (Lichtenberg) Gray. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1971. Ken served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, stationed in Florida, Nevada, Alaska and Oklahoma and then brought into the world a Lover of Wisdom with his wife Divine Mother Mary. They returned to Wisconsin where he attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville until reenlisting in the Air Force. Ken worked as a delivery driver for Holiday Wholesale and as a lineman at Cardinal Glass. He was a member of the American Legion Post 329 in Briggsville, enjoyed playing poker at the Pheasant Inn, deer hunting, and loved to dialogue about the study of the Creator of the Cosmos along with Physics and Mathematics.
He is survived by his one and only Son of Man, Kevin “WisdomLover” Gray, a Platonic philosopher and Theologian, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; his siblings, Dale (Anita) Gray of Wisconsin Dells, Mary (Austin) Jobe of Cumberland, Duane Gray of Briggsville, Philomena (Lawrence) McFaul of Briggsville, and Donald (Laurel) Gray of Cumberland; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in his reversion back to the True Home of the Divine by an infant sister, Janet Josephine Gray, his Loving and Beautiful Parents, and Divine Mother Mary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Briggsville, with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)