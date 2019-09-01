BEAVER DAM - On Aug. 29, 2019, Kenneth J. Hanni passed away with his family at his side, at the age of 63.
Ken was born on April 23, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Harold and Delores (Schmid) Hanni. He was married to the love of his life, Kate Oestreich on April 16, 1977. They raised two sons together, Ben and Joe. Ken was a selfless father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed trips up north to Boulder Junction and to Ariz., as well as traveling with his family and friends. Together, with his wife Kate, the two of them worked tirelessly as the owners of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker in Iron Ridge, Wis. His work ethic and commitment to his family and businesses were admirable to all who knew him. Ken was a honorary member of the Iron Ridge Fire Department with 45 years of service.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kate Hanni; sons, Ben and Paula Hanni, Joe and Trish Hanni; grandchildren, Preston, Kennedy, and Hudson Hanni; brothers, Jeff Hanni, Mark Hanni (Angie); brothers-in-law, Ed Oestreich (Cathy), Scott Oestreich (Heidi); sister-in-law, Teri Hanni Flasch; aunts, Shirley Sternweis and Doris Muche; nephew Dan Hanni; nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Delores Hanni; parents-in-law, Bill and Darlene Oestreich; brothers, Daniel Hanni and David Hanni; sister-in-law, Sheryl Hanni.
A visitation for Kenneth will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service honoring Ken’s life will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home and immediately following, we welcome family and friends to join us for a reception at Old Hickory Golf Club.
Ken believed in philanthropy and paying it forward on any given opportunity. In lieu of flowers, the Hanni family is asking for donations in Ken’s honor to the American Kidney Foundation www.kidneyfund.org, or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society www.lls.org
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
