WONEWOC - Kenneth James Krall, 80, of Wonewoc passed away Sunday Sept. 8, 2019, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. He was the son of Edward and Ida Alt Krall and was born at home on the farm in Edgar on July 21, 1939, his mom and dad’s wedding anniversary. He went to Edgar High School. He met Penelope “Penny” Nickels and they were married July 25, 1959, in West Allis. They had five children, Tamlyn, Brenda, Patrick, Edward, and Shardell.
He was a truck driver and owned his own dump truck to pick up milk from the farms around Edgar. It was a 100 can route. Kenny was never afraid of land work. His last job was working for Walsh Grain Farms where he drove the number six Peter Built. Kenny always had fun and loved to be a trickster. He also loved to build things like an old snowmobile, a brush cutter made into a riding lawn mower plus so many other projects.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Penelope “Penny;” his children, Tamlyn James (deceased) Downes, Brenda Kieth Shellin, Patrick, Edward, Christine, Shardell Gary Moffat; six grandchildren, Kathy and fiancé, Dan Mathson Krall, Katie lynn, Justin Bahr, Aaron and fiancé Evan Sullivan Moffat, Ben, Edward Benjamin Krall, Nathaniel Moffat, Samantha Jon Stevenson; four step-grandchildren, Callie Binter, Jessica Krall, Jim Downes, and Travis Brant; 20 great-granchildren; his sister, Gloria Robert Kafka, Shirley Fred Swyder, brother Gerald Pat Krall, WM “Bill” Rosalie Krall; all his wonderful niece and nephews; sister-in-law, Jacquie Dundon, Gerald (deceased), Patricia (deceased) Frank Dentice; his mother and father-in-law, Earl and Elva Nickels (deceased); one granddaughter who died before birth Elizabeth Moffat; also mother of our grandchildren and daughters-in-law, Sharon Schroeder and Tina Dixon Krall.
Our sincere thanks to all the caregivers over 10 years of being in a nursing home. Special thanks to Darlene Severs at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston and to all the wonderful girls.
Special thank you to Rick, Donna, Tonya, Tamela, Diane, Scott, and Heidi his nurses at Wisconsin Dells Health Service and all the other nurses that helped us.
No services at this time. We will have a commitment party at a later date.
