Oct. 29, 1943—July 25, 2022

EAGLE RIVER—Kenneth “Ken” Dean Wilcox died Monday, July 25, 2022, from end-stage heart failure, at the age of 78 in his home on Catfish Lake in Eagle River, WI.

Ken is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gayle Ann (Punke) Wilcox; his daughter Jane (Erik Lindberg); son Mark (Sarah); brother Richard; sister Kay; grandchildren: Erikson Grey (Lindberg), Annika (Lindberg), Bo (Wilcox), Greta (Wilcox), and Brock (Wilcox).

Ken was born October 29, 1943, and grew up the son of Mildred and Merlin Wilcox in Portage, WI on their family farm, where he learned the value of hard work. Ken graduated from Portage High School and when he wasn’t working on the farm, he was found waterskiing with his siblings at nearby John Muir Lake.

Ken was a genuine servant leader who served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the service, he attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville where he earned his Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education, and was instrumental in starting the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity Chapter.

After college, Ken began his career teaching agricultural education in Beaver Dam, WI, and then transitioned to a Sales Associate for Cenex Cooperatives. Ken spent the bulk of his career managing farm cooperatives throughout South Central Wisconsin, spending 15 years as the General Manager in Mauston, WI. He took pride in building a strong team in his company and highly valued each employee, characteristics that he passed on to his children.

Ken was an active member of the Mauston Community, the FFA Alumni, and the Juneau County Fairboard. In 2000, at the age of 55, Ken became acutely ill with heart failure. Gayle continued to work and thrive in her career as a Psychotherapist, a fact of which Ken was immensely proud.

Ken was a devoted father and inspired many. He never missed a UW-La Crosse Football game to support his son, Mark. Ken was also an expert boat driver and refused any criticism that a boat driving error prevented a skier from making a deep water start. He made the best of any situation; Ken lived with heart failure for over 20 years, closely following recommendations from his doctors, no matter how good or bad he felt. On a rare occasion he challenged his physician team about the sodium content of a bratwurst, as any true Wisconsinite would.

His family is particularly grateful for the care he received at Mayo Clinic and the entire LVAD team at Northwestern Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Chicago, where his daughter is the Chief of the Section of Heart Failure.

One of Ken’s most impactful acts was spending his final month with his cherished family and friends at his home on Catfish Lake in Eagle River. As he put it, one of his finest accomplishments was “getting the heck out of the hospital!” He pontoon cruised, enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Northwoods, relished family dinners, and contently sat on the deck watching his grandkids wave to him as they shared his passion and talent for waterskiing.

Everyone who knew Ken recognized his joy and contentment was fostered through legacy building; he was particularly proud of how humble leadership, a hardworking spirit, empathy, and listening, endured as Wilcox family core values.

Through these principles, Ken excelled at connecting with people and made deep connections throughout the course of his life. He valued conversation and always had a quick ear to listen, learn, and share in understanding. Ken’s sense of humor, his gentle kindness, and true interest in “what’s going on with you and your family?” drew us in like the sun’s gravitational pull. Ken excelled at “visiting” in its truest definition, and everyone felt better after a talk with him. His quiet council, many lessons, and steady hand were highly regarded by so many around him. Although Ken may be gone from this earth and is watching over us, we find peace and comfort that the world is a better place for having known him.

A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon, on September 10, 2022 at the Prince of Peace Church in Eagle River, WI. A social hour will follow at the Chanticleer Inn, Eagle River, WI. An interment service will be at 12:00 p.m. Noon, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at North Marcellon Baptist Cemetery, Pardeeville, WI.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up the Kenneth Dean Wilcox Scholarship Fund, to exist in perpetuity, at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Ken firmly believed the ability to achieve higher education charted his course in life, and he treasured the educational achievements of his children and grandchildren.

To make a gift to the Kenneth Wilcox Scholarship online, please visit Give|UW-Platteville (uwplatt.edu/give) In the “Designation” section, please drop down to select “Other” and type “Kenneth Wilcox Scholarship” in the box.

To make a gift to the Kenneth Wilcox Scholarship via check, please mail your gift to the following address:

UW-Platteville Foundation

PO Box 254

Platteville, WI 53818

On the check, please note “Kenneth Wilcox Scholarship”.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.