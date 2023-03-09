May 4, 1934—March 7, 2023

BARABOO—Kenneth “Ken” Vertein, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Kenneth, son of George and Agnes (Steinhorst) Vertein was born May 4, 1934. He was baptized in Christ on May 27, 1934 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs and was confirmed in that faith on March 2, 1948 also in Rock Springs.

On May 8, 1954 he was united in marriage to LaVeta Kapelka and enjoyed 68 years of marriage.

He graduated from Reedsburg High School and furthered his studies by attending UW-Platteville and later obtained a Master’s degree in Education from UW-Madison. Ken was employed in education for his entire working career, spanning over 30 years. He was an elementary teacher, Principal of different schools and an Administrator for the Baraboo School District.

He was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating on their bowling team for over 50 years. He was a man of faith and always put God and his family first.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer, elk, turkey (to name a few), earning numerous awards and trophy’s. Ken held many offices with Conservation Congress; he was active with North Freedom Rod and Gun Club for many years. He took pride in their lake home (Keneta Kove) at Swan Lake.

Survivors include his loving wife, LaVeta; children: Regina (Bob) Derlein, Maria (Mark Titel) Vertein, Kerri Vertein, Annie (Brian) Standiford; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, (all who he loved dearly). He is further survived by his sisters: Dorothy Stieve and Marilyn Vertein; sisters-in-law: Faith Vertein and Marie Vertein; and brother-in-law, Lester Kapelka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: George Vertein, Allen Vertein, Carl Vertein; son, Tim Vertein and grandson, Michael Baxter.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo, WI with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the service. Private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Tim Kuske for his support during this time.