Kenneth L. Graves, age 80, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and his family. A complete obituary will follow.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. (www.pmmfh.com)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)