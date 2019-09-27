Kenneth L. Graves, age 80, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Ken was born Novv 28, 1938, to Bessie (Petra) and Edwin Graves. Ken married Jeanne Huebner on June 6, 1959, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They were married 60 years. They had four children; Michael (Robin) Graves, Debra Cooper, Lisa Wianecki and Tom (Deborah) Graves.
Ken worked for Wisconsin Power and Light in Madison for 36 years. He was a life-long member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. He cooked many dinners and was the bar manager for several years.
Ken loved golf; he made a hole-in-one at the Portage Country Club and one in Arizona at the El Rio Country Club. He loved his Brewers and his Packers. He only missed two Packer games in sixty years. The evening of his passing, the family watched the Packer game and knew he was right there with them.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jeanne; four children; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Wheeler; sister-in-law, Ruth (Jay) Anderson; brothers-in-law, Paul (Judy) Huebner and Phil Traxler. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alburn (Delores) Graves; sisters, Eunice (Floyd) Schehr, Carol Messer, Elizabeth Krueger Grinnell, June (Loyd) Mielke, Ruth (Arless) Paske, Allison (Laverne) Pulvermacher, Phyllis (Vernon) Sharpe; mother and father-in-law, Jeanne and Paul Huebner and step father-in-law, Keith Luther; sisters-in-law, Helen Mary Huebner and Paula Traxler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Father Jerome J. Maksvytis officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Parish.
A special thank you to Dr. Timothy Deering, the doctors, wonderful nurses and nurses aides at Divine Savior Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care of Ken.
We love and miss you sweetheart. Save a place for me.
PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is serving the family. (www.pmmfh.com)
