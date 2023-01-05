April 1, 1934—Jan. 3, 2023

PORTAGE – Kenneth R. Bortz, Sr., age 88, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage.

Ken was born on April 1, 1934, Pardeeville, the son of Henry and Emma (Graack) Bortz. He was married to Dorothy Ann Cauley on May 5, 1956, in Lyndon Station. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2017. Ken had worked in construction. He was a proud member of the Construction and General Laborer’s Union, Local 464.

He is survived by his children: Kenneth, Jr. (Vickie) Bortz, Kelly (David) Mael, and Kevin (Lisa) Bortz, all of Portage; grandchildren: Lindsay (Jordan) Parker, Amber Mael, Emily Bortz, Daniel (Anastasia) Mael, Nathan (Krista) Mael, Mitchell Bortz, Matthew Bortz and Samuel Bortz; great-grandchildren: Parkar, Hudson, Eden and Chet Mael, Sylvia Parker, Addison Mael and Layla Drew; his brother, Tony Bortz; his sisters: Betty Lester and Anna Schepp; brother-in-law, George Grimsrud; and former brother-in-law, Ron Knutson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma; wife, Dorothy; in-laws, Edward and Katherine Cauley; siblings: Arnold, Fred (Helen), Howard (Pauline) and Art (Lou Ann); Kathleen Kohler (Cletus Ring), Rose (Jim) Roderick, Carol (Howard) Lang and Lillian Grimsrud; sister-in-law, Kathleen Bortz; brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert Lester, George Schepp, Francis (Delores) Cauley, Mary (Bill) Mooney, John Cauley, Jim Cauley and Gerald Cauley; great-grandchild, Kellen Mael, niece, Sharon Martin and nephews, Dennis Bortz and John Bortz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Portage, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage House and Aspirus Divine Savior ICU, for their wonderful care.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.