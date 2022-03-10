Aug. 8, 1939—March 1, 2022

FOX LAKE—Kenneth R. Oestreich passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Ken was born August 8, 1939 in Minnesota to Forest Carl Oestreich and Margaret Ann Frank. Ken graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1957. He went on to U.W. Madison and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering before enlisting in the Air Force. Ken traveled the world applying his intelligence to solving communications and communications monitoring problems for the government. Following his discharge from the Air Force Ken continued his employment with the government. After his retirement in the early 1990s Ken returned to Wisconsin from Maryland to help care for his mother.

Ken was a whitewater kayaking enthusiast and often said “the rougher the water the better”. Following the footsteps of his mother, Ken enjoyed working with glass and made glass beads. Ken was proud to share his knowledge and talents with his family members.

He enjoyed deer hunting with his brother, sail boating and any outdoor sport that was available to him in that particular part of the world.

Ken is survived by his siblings: Carol Jenswald of Mayville and James “Jim” Oestreich of Hartford; nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew Jeremiah Oestreich.

Per Ken’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

