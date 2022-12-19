Nov. 22, 1937—Nov. 22, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Kenneth R. Rodenkirch, age 85 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Ken was born in Prairie du Chien on November 22, 1937, the son of Raymond and Marie (White) Rodenkirch.

He proudly served his country, joining the United States Army in 1957, and spent time in Germany and England. Ken joined a gas line crew which took him to Beaver Dam, eventually finding his passion as a tool and die maker at John Deere, where he spent almost 20 years.

Ken enjoyed tinkering in his garage with anything he could take apart and put back together. He also greatly enjoyed watching his grandson, Ryan build his deer farm and business, and was extremely proud of him. He took pride in serving his community and delivered Meals on Wheels for 18 years.

Ken is survived by his sons: Ron (Terri) Rodenkirch and Dan Timm; grandchildren: Ryan (Carley) Rodenkirch, Chelsey (Beau) Rodenkirch, and Natalia, Emily, and Damien Timm; great-grandchildren: Jordy and Jax Rodenkirch; sister, Mary Jane (Art) Valley; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marie Rodenkrich; siblings: Gladys, Roseann, Virgil, and Raymond; and other relatives.

In honoring Ken’s wishes, private family services will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.