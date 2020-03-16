Kenneth Raymond "Ray" Metzger, 84, Juneau

JUNEAU - Kenneth Raymond "Ray" Metzger, age 84, of rural Juneau, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020.

THE MEMORIAL GATHERING & SERVICE FOR RAY HAS BEEN POSTPONED. FURTHER UPDATES WILL BE PUBLISHED WHEN AVAILABLE.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.