Kenneth Raymond "Ray" Metzger, 84, Juneau

JUNEAU - Kenneth Raymond "Ray" Metzger, age 84, of rural Juneau, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020.
THE MEMORIAL GATHERING & SERVICE FOR RAY HAS BEEN POSTPONED. FURTHER UPDATES WILL BE PUBLISHED WHEN AVAILABLE.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
