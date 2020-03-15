Kenneth Raymond "Ray" Metzger, 84, rural Juneau

JUNEAU - Kenneth Raymond "Ray" Metzger, age 84 of rural Juneau, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Ray was born on July 24, 1935,, in Lenoxburg, KY, the son of Kenneth W. and Mabel A. (Clark) Metzger. He was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Rydquist on March 23, 1963, and together they had six children, Elizabeth (Scott) Scharnell of Hustisford, John Metzger of Juneau, Tom Metzger of Juneau, Mary Ann (Jim) Kanter of Genoa City, WI and Amy (Tony) Metzger of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren, Leah, Genevieve, Kayla, Keegan, Andy and Sarah; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Diana Jo (Ronnie) and Sandra Sue and brother Jeff (Teresa). Ray was an easy-going person to be with and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He always looked forward to the annual "Big Ray's" family campout. Ray was in all his glory when he was behind the wheel of a car, truck, tractor, lawn mower or semi-tractor. He had his own auto upholstery business before he went into farming. He also drove semi for 31 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve; mother- and father-in-law; four brothers-in-law, Jerry, Paul, Harry and Jim; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Ray will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Casual attire is requested.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
