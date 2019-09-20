SIERRA VISTA - Feb. 4, 1931– Sept. 13, 2019.
Ken was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 4, 1931, and passed away at Golden Oaks Canyon in Sierra Vista, Ariz., on Sept. 13, 2019.
He graduated from Garey High School in Pomona, Calif. in 1949. He was a welder, worked in construction, and was an installer for the phone company. He eloped to Quartsite, Ariz., and married Janet Adams by a Justice of the Peace in May of 1954. They celebrated 47 years of marriage until Janet passed away in May of 2001.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and earned the Korean and UN Service Medals.
Ken was transferred in his job to General Telephone Co. in Portage, Wis. in 1969. He became active in his community where he served as EMT with the Portage Ambulance Service. He often tended bar at the Friendly Tavern, where he enjoyed participating in their slow-pitch and horseshoe teams. He also volunteered for various organizations.
He and Janet retired and moved to Sierra Vista, Ariz., in 1992. There, he served as Santa Claus in the Sierra Vista Area Chamber’s Holiday Parade for several years, and was a member of the Tombstone Vigilantes. He loved to make people laugh by always cutting jokes and doing pranks.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Eva (Tim) Dickerson; and two grandsons, Michael (Kimberly) of Yuma, Ariz., and Christopher (Theresa) of Phoenix, Ariz. He had three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney and Juliet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; and daughter, Linda.
Ken will be deeply missed by his dear friends, Dale and Jane Gray, whom he returned to visit on several occasions.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In Portage, a Mass in his honor will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary's Church.
