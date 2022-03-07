Kenneth S. "Ken" Sennhenn

COLUMBUS—Kenneth Steven “Ken” Sennhenn, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

He was born October 14, 1960 in Columbus, WI, to Russell and Avada (Amundson) Sennhenn. He was a 1978 graduate of Fall River High School. He was married to Marleen (Higgens) Schultz in 1987, and together had two children Mariah and Spencer.

He helped maintain the family farm and worked at Enerpac in Columbus for many years. He enjoyed spending time and helping his father Russell at the Sennhenn Orchard in Fall River. Ken also enjoyed many years of his life trap shooting, hunting, fishing, which included several memorable trips out west with friends and family, but his true joy in life were his two children and time spent with his whole family.

Survivors include his two children: Mariah (Theodore) of Beaver Dam and Spencer (Aarika) of Cottage; his brother, Russell (Patty) Sennhenn; nephews and nieces: Julie (Nick) Gretzinger, Aaron Sennhenn, Laura (Tony) Testolin, Jennifer (Lance) Jagminas, Jessica (Brandon) Jagminas and Michael (Issy) Sennhenn; other relatives and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Russ and Avada; his brother, Stephen; and his sister Connie. Even though Ken’s death was unexpected we can find comfort in knowing he is reunited with his parents and family.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate.

