CHICAGO, IL—In Loving Memory of, Kenneth S. Pacholski, passed away on July 19, 2019, at age 61, from Chicago, IL. He was born on Oct. 19, 1957, in Chicago, to Stanley E. and Pearl A. (Walerczyk) Pacholski. He was previously married to the late Bobbie J. Barker, and then was married to Kathryn Tyler, DVM, on Nov. 6, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a loving brother of Patricia M. Speaker and Deborah L. Fusiek, (Michael P.), Nieces Jennifer Speaker and Laura Speaker-Freier; great-nieces, Paige and Katherine; great-nephews, Brendan and Thomas; also admired by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Thomas G. Speaker (1995). Kenneth S. Pacholski died in “Pearl-One” Airplane on July 19, 2019. Photograph included shows a young Kenneth with his mother (the late Pearl). A Memorial Service is being held on, Oct. 5, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kenosha, Wis. Airport. A Memorial Mass by Rev. Fr. (Paul Balla) BALARAJU ETURI, will be held on Oct. 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 655 S. Main Street, Poynette, Wis. 53955-0310 (PO Box 310). Cremation was Private. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Kenneth S. Pacholski and family would be greatly appreciated.
