Kenneth Schroeder passed away after a lingering illness at the UW Hospital in Madison on August 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Schroeder; his son, Dale (Kimberly) Schroeder; his daughter, Sandy Schroeder (Jerry); his granddaughters, Randi Espinoza (Carlos), and Nikki Schroeder (Ryan); his great-grandchildren, Graciela, Julian and Logan.
There will be a private service held with family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)