Kenneth Zick, 47, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - 1972-2020, age 47, Kenneth Zick went on his final adventure to meet the Lord, April 11, 2020, in Gloucester, Mass. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School before he began his many adventures, from Gold mining in Alaska, diving under the ice, to working on the docks in Gloucester, Mass .He loved to travel and made many friends all over the U.S.A. He worked at many of our local businesses and was always admired and respected as a hard worker.
He is survived by mother, Rosemary Zick; father, Gayle Zick; brothers, Kevin, Brian, and Brent Zick; grandmother, Muriel Zick; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles, as well as many of his close Goldmining friends and dock worker friends. He will be missed by many.
