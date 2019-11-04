PORTAGE - Smiling and laughing until his last moments with us, Kent Flodin passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, in his home in Portage overlooking the Wisconsin river with his closest loved ones by his side. His passion for nature brought him much joy and the view of the river and the birds and wildlife he saw from his home brought him much serenity. More importantly, however, he cherished his time sharing his happiness with the vast number of people who visited, called, corresponded and sent food and gifts during his last year.
A man of great dignity, poise and wit, Kent left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He valued family and friends above all, and his legacy will carry on in stories and memories.
A gathering of friends and family consisting of a luncheon and celebration of life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at the Wild Rose Ranch, E12311 County Road W, in Baraboo, WI.
Alternatively, a second gathering will be held at Klehm Arboretum & Botanical Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford Illinois on Saturday, November 30, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served.
Guests are asked to share their stories and memories at both gatherings.
Kent was born in Rockford, Illinois to Kenneth and Elizabeth Flodin on September 11, 1946. Kent, a graduate of Guilford High School in 1964, graduated in 1968 from the University of Arizona with a double major in Chemistry and Drama and appeared in college productions such as "Cyrano de Bergerac," "Romeo and Juliet," "Billy Budd" and "Doctor Faustus" among others. He also appeared in the Rockford Civic Theater productions of "Dracula," "The Odd Couple" and "The Roar of the Greasepaint-The Smell of the Crowd."
Kent served in the US Army in the Vietnam war era. During his career, Kent worked for Waste Research and Reclamation, Ausimont USA in Product and Market Development, and Rock Valley Oil as a National Sales Manager. He retired in 2008.
Kent married Mary Flodin on November 28, 1987, in Rockford. Mary worked as a CPA, the banking industry and later, the broadcasting industry. Outside of their busy careers they enjoyed their dogs, music, theatre, nature and traveling.
Kent is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Flodin and sister-in-law, Mary Cibelius.
Kent is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; wife, Mary (nee Black); son, Jeffrey (Kati Cassidy-Flodin); daughter, Kersten Flodin-Hoerner (Paul Hoerner); brother, Jeffrey; uncle, Ronald Egner (Irene); grandchildren, Jeanie Flodin and Keegan Hoerner and former spouse, Mary Elizabeth Downing.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies, Inc. (BREATHE), 12311 County Road W, Baraboo, WI, 53913.
The family of Kent wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Victoria Cheung; Dr. Joshua Lang and the University of Wisconsin oncology team and the staff at Agrace Hospice who provided exceptional care.
