Kent Lee Shortreed, age 54, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by his family.
Kent was born on July 9, 1965, in Portage, the son of Gary and Lorna (Schmidt) Shortreed. He graduated from Portage High School. Kent had worked for Portage Industries, Penda, and Woodman’s in Janesville. His interests include photography, being in nature- such as: trail hiking, hunting, fishing and animal protection.
Kent had a passion and love for his family, Brigade, his dog, Dasa, his cat, and the outdoors. Brigade was his favorite fur child who has been at his side the past several years. He enjoyed going on daily hikes, camping with his son, hunting and fishing with Brigade. Being in nature, watching sunsets, and spending time on the water were part of Kent’s passion. He also enjoyed capturing the beauty of nature through photography, always having a desire to set up a side business of Free World Photography.
Kent is survived by his son, Thomas Shortreed, Madison; his parents, Gary and Lorna Shortreed, Sun Prairie, his sister, Traci (Daniel) Smith and his nieces, Adelyn and Elliana Smith, Gleason. Kent has a large extended family on the Schmidt and Shortreed side.
You have free articles remaining.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in honor of Kent.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)