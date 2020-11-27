Kentopp, Shirley

Following her wedding, Shirley started working in Oshkosh for Sears Roebuck & Company in the children's department. In 1963, she gave birth to the first of her two sons. Working part-time at Sears and various office positions filled her day until she landed the second "most favorite" job working for Marie Hoyer at Ted Hoyer Company as a customer service representative, a job she held for 23 years until she retired.

In addition to visiting Cuba, Shirley was able to travel with her husband to Bermuda, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, France, five times to Hawaii and East to West and North to South in the USA.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Clair; son, Dean of Redgranite; son, Brian of Morristown, N.J.; a sister, Barbara Loeffelholz and her husband, Adrian, of Waunakee; and brother, Gary Dobberpuhl of Eau Claire. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Herm Kentopp and his wife, Karen, from Jackson, Wis.; in addition to a daughter-in-law, Sarah and three grandchildren, David, Teddy, and Will, all of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Edwin and Marie Kentopp; and a brother-in-law, the Rev. Arthur Kentopp, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins.